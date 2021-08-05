A lawyer’s viral video documenting spurious claims made by Boris Johnson in parliament has passed 10 million views.

In August last year, Peter Stefanovic compiled and uploaded a two-minute video in which he fact-checked several claims made by Johnson since he became prime minister.

These include the government’s record on emissions reductions, economic growth, nurses’ bursaries, hospital car parking, NHS spending, the Covid-19 track and trace app, and poverty in the UK.

Now – almost a year later – the video has surpassed 30 million views, sparking calls for accountability and questions in parliament in the process.

‘Dangerous’

Last month, Dawn Butler – the Labour MP for Brent – was kicked out of the House of Commons for saying Boris Johnson “has lied to the country over and over again”.

In a passionate speech, Butler said that Johnson had claimed that the UK has “severed the link between infection and serious disease” in the battle against Covid-19.

“Not only is this not true, but it is dangerous – and it is dangerous to lie in a pandemic,” Butler said. “I’m disappointed that the prime minister has not come to the House to correct the record and to correct the fact that he has lied to this House and to the country over and over again.”

Asked by the Deputy Speaker to retract her accusation and correct the record, Butler said: “At the end of the day, the prime minister has lied to this house time and time again. It’s funny that in this place we get in trouble for calling out the lies, rather than the person lying.”

After again being told to withdraw her statement and “reflect on her words”, Butler continued: “I’ve reflected on my words. Somebody needs to tell the truth in this House – that the prime minister has lied.”

She was subsequently forced to leave the House of Commons, and suspended for the rest of the day.

In her speech, Butler cited Stefanovic’s film – heaping further scrutiny on the prime minister’s alleged untruths.

Stefanovic told TLE: “Dawn Butler has just redefined honour, courage and integrity for a new generation. Her selfless action and courage today will have restored the faith of millions in a broken political system. I am in awe of her.”

