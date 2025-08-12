A viral post on X has perfectly explained why people should keep some faith in Keir Starmer and this Labour government.

At the moment, everything feels pretty grim. Whatever you read, watch or listen to, there is little good news to be found.

The level to which Keir Starmer’s government is to blame for this is up for debate, but at this stage, that’s a pointless debate – the bottom line is that Starmer and Labour have plummeted in the polls for months in what many would agree has been one of the worst first years for a government in modern British history.

But here’s a timely reminder that there may be green shoots of recovery, and why some still have faith in this government.

In a post on X, one person explained why they were “sticking with Labour.”

The post reads: “The potholes have all but gone; three more dental surgeries are once again taking NHS patients; I can once again get a doctor’s appointment; ambulances no longer routinely take 12 hours to arrive. And I don’t miss the daily MP shenanigans.”

For the dramatic drop off in MP shenanigans and scandals alone, this Labour government is a vast improvement on the Tory years.

Earlier this week, a similar sentiment was echoed by Andrew Marr in a piece for the New Statesman.

In the article, Marr highlighted how Labour had announced record investment into road repairs – addressing those pesky pot holes – and how the government has actually delivered huge levels of public investment.

Marr also pointed out how NHS waiting times were falling, and the government’s significant investment in breakfast clubs, Best Start family hubs school-based nurseries and skills training and apprenticeships programmes.

He wrote: “The truth is that, away from the flashpoints we focus on, much of the country is a calmer, more civil and quietly improving place than the current “we’re all finished, let’s leave Britain now” of anti-Labour media hysteria.

“Keir Starmer thinks it just takes time to turn things round after more than a decade of steady decline, and that evidence of investment and rebuilding will become apparent everywhere – not now, but well before the next election. That’s not daft.”

As further evidence of how things might not be as gloomy as some parts of the media would have you believe, it was announced this week that levels of knife crime, robbery and theft in London have all fallen compared to the same period last year.

So whilst there are definitely some major issues that Keir Starmer and Labour need to tackle in order to win round voters and quell the rise of Reform, we mustn’t forget that, slowly but surely, a lot of positive stuff is taking place across the country.