Viktor Orbán was on the receiving end of a blistering tirade from German MEP Moritz Körner in the European Parliament as tensions flared over his leadership.

The Hungarian prime minister was in the European Parliament to lay out plans for his country’s six-month presidency of the European Union, giving representatives the chance to grill him on some important matters.

Chief among them was his closeness with Russia and China, which Ursula von der Leyen said undermined Europe’s security.

“How can it be that the Hungarian government invites Russian nationals into our union without additional security checks?”, the European Commission president asked to loud applause.

“This makes the new Hungarian visa scheme a security risk not only for Hungary but for all member states.”

It was a sentiment shared by Körner, who accused Orbán of being the “useful idiot of Russia and China” in a strongly-worded speech.

Watch the clip in full below:

Moritz Körner has just absolutely skewered Viktor Orbán with the Hungarian PM sitting just metres away from him. pic.twitter.com/ntc1wnYjRI — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) October 10, 2024

