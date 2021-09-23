A video compilation of all the times Boris Johnson promised a trade deal with the US has gone viral after the prime minister was forced to cede that it is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

Johnson admitted to a major downgrading of his ambitions for post-Brexit ties with the States after conceding Joe Biden is not negotiating free trade pacts.

After more than 90 minutes of talks with the president in the White House, the PM conceded on Wednesday he is currently looking to make only “incremental steps” to trading with the States.

The stance is in stark contrast to promises he made throughout the Brexit process, which have been compiled in a new video for social media.

In it he told voters we could “strike free trade deals with America” and that Britain is “first in line to do a great free trade deal” with the States.

Watch the video in full below:

Please watch ! Please 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/pBgPhoJWwQ — Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 23, 2021

Related: Boris tells UN General Assembly: Kermit the Frog was wrong