The Express has fired the engines on its latest culture war crusade, saying Brexit was “just the start” of the “fight to save Britain”.

After campaigning for the UK to exit Europe, the right-wing newspaper now wants to exit one of the country’s most eminent mathematicians because she doesn’t like Tories, Brexit and supports “woke causes” like Net Zero.

Furious that she has used her social media presence to have a pop at Johnny Mercer and his wife Felicity among others, the newspaper’s political editor hit out at the BBC for giving her a “weekly platform”.

Indeed, so toxic has Vorderman become, David Maddox says, that she is almost as bad as the “woke banks” and Ben & Jerry’s, who try to thrust their worldview on people rather than just sell their products.

And at the heart of it all is the BBC, which uses its taxpayer-funded dominant position to “attack Nigel Farage” and pushes an “unquestioning view on Net Zero policies and has been incredibly biased against Brexit”.

Better sharpen our pencils and prepare for the next referendum. After all, “Brexit was just the start of the fight to save Britain!”

Snore.

