E. Jean Carroll is a hero. She stood up to Donald Trump, never waivered in her pursuit of justice, and today, a jury has just found Donald Trump guilty of sexually assaulting her and awarded her $5 million. This is the definition of courage and bravery. Thank you, E. Jean. pic.twitter.com/VLIez6C7mg

They awarded about $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages to Carroll, although her rape claim was thrown out.

After deliberating for just under three hours, the jury rejected Trump’s denial that he assaulted Carroll and ruled in her favour.

Carroll, 79, testified during the civil trial that Trump, 76, raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in New York, then harmed her reputation by writing in an October 2022 post on his Truth Social platform that her claims were a “complete con job,” “a hoax” and “a lie.”

A nine-member jury in Manhattan has found that Donald Trump sexually abused magazine writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s and then defamed her by branding her a liar.

