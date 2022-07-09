GMB union has called off the proposed strike of school bus drivers and attendants across the London Borough of Southwark.

The members, who are employed by HATS, have accepted a revised pay deal which will see some employees receive a 10 per cent pay uplift.

The workers are employed as bus drivers and attendants and are responsible for getting pupils with special educational needs to school.

HATS had not offered their employees a pay rise in eight years, prompting the GMB to successfully ballot and set up strike dates. These have now been cancelled.

Elsewhere, the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said its members working as guards on Merseyrail had agreed a “historic” deal which secured 220 jobs.

The union said the agreement means a new class of train can be rolled out and the role of the train manager has been protected for the long-term future.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “We congratulate the dogged determination of our members to secure the crucial role of the onboard train manager.

“After a five-year dispute and 16 days of industrial action stoppages, our members have job security and can make an important contribution to the running of this new train fleet for the travelling public of Merseyside.”

