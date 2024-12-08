It’ll be difficult to find a better summary of our Brexit reality than this. The government is being encouraged to be braver and bolder in pursuing a reset with the EU – with one policy group saying that current plans from the government are limited by existing trade barriers.

‘Like driving with the handbrake on’ – Starmer told to commit fully to EU realignment

Labour have endured a turbulent start to their premiership, but there is hope within the party that the turnaround has already begun. This week, Prime Minister Keir Starmer released a set of target ‘milestones’, for which the British public could hold him accountable for.

As well as promising a clean power revolution and slashed NHS waiting lists, the PM also pledged that households will personally feel a financial benefit by the end of their first Parliamentary term. However, Naomi Smith – Chief Executive of Best for Britain – says an EU reset is the priority.

“Tory trade barriers with the EU increased average annual shopping bills by £250, so trying to increase disposable income without making trade easier is like driving with the handbrake on.”

“Any effort to bring down the cost of living must start with making trade easier by negotiating beneficial regulatory alignment with the EU. Starmer’s reset of the relationship can’t come a moment too soon for businesses and consumers alike.” | Naomi Smith

Britain after Brexit leaves govt searching for a reset

‘Reset’ seems to be the operative word for Sir Keir, who is looking to restore the positivity and optimism that helped Labour sweep to a comprehensive victory in the recent General Election. Starmer is also on a mission to iron-out Britain’s relationship with the EU.

Brexit left something of a sour taste across the continent, and under the last government, relations became unquestionably frosty. The PM is yet to commit to a full-scale realignment with the trading bloc, and for now, he’s choosing to pursue ‘individual agreements’ with EU nations.