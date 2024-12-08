And now for something completely… revolting. Boris Johnson has made an extremely candid admission this week, after he told the Rosebud podcast about the difficulties he encountered in trying to get takeaways delivered to Downing Street.

Boris Johnson endured ‘takeaway frustration’ while PM

Speaking with Gyles Brandreth, Johnson admitted that he had ‘lost count’ of the number of deliveries that had failed to turn up, due to the tight security cordon in place. Armed police, he claims, would regularly prevent drivers from dropping off the goods.

Part of his workaround was to order his food to 70 Whitehall instead, one of the only NEARBY addresses that was relatively stress-free in receiving takeaway orders. However, let’s just say Boris wasn’t always dressed for the occasion.

He paints a rather vivid and somewhat unsettling imagine, admitted that he would roam through Downing Street ‘in his boxer shorts’, trying to convince guards that the food – usually kebabs – actually belonged to him. Alas, the drivers didn’t always hang around long enough.

A nightmare for all of those involved…

Johnson’s time in Number 10 was mired in controversy, including his role in the Partygate scandal. He spent less than three years as Prime Minister, but that seemed like an eternity compared to his successor. Liz Truss followed that up with a 49-day stay in power.

Still, at least Mr. Johnson is free to order as many kebabs as he likes now. So swings and roundabouts, really…

”I tell you one thing about living at Number 10 – it’s a nightmare if you want to order a takeaway. The number of evenings we would order some Chinese, or some Lebanese, or whatever and then the guy would say ‘I’m sorry, they’re not letting me in, they say I can’t come this way’.”

“And I would have to pad in my boxer shorts, or whatever I was wearing at the time, all the way through down to 70 Whitehall, and then try to persuade the guards at 70 Whitehall to let the kebabs through – by which time of course they’d have probably gone home again.” | Boris Johnson