Social media has reacted to news that Britain’s lorry queues around Dover can now be seen from space.

Port chiefs have urged the UK government to hold talks with the EU about easing further checks set to come in later this year, amid fears they could have a “disastrous” impact on trade.

Drivers have expressed fury at the hold-ups, describing the situation as “absolute carnage” and blaming a cocktail of delays to Brexit checks and cumbersome Covid paperwork.

One haulier told The Independent that he had been stuck in queues up to nine miles long since full customs controls came into force at the beginning of January. “It’s entirely Brexit – you can’t blame it on anything else but Brexit,” said the driver.

People on social media were quick to react to the news, with one person sarcastically saying aliens in distant galaxies can “now see that Brexit’s going great”.

We’ve rounded up the best of the comment below:

BREAKING: The Brexit lorry queue has become the second object in the UK to be visible from space, after Michael Fabricant's hairpiece x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT) January 22, 2022

Aliens in distant galaxies can now see that Brexit's going great. https://t.co/vbcvSnGk9X — nick abbot (@NIAbbot) January 22, 2022

Imagine your fuck up being visible from space. https://t.co/7ODkbJW7SM — That Baratheon Girl 🍷🇪🇺🌹 (@baratheongirl) January 22, 2022

It's the Farage Garage https://t.co/A58bvT5ZJo — Marcus Chown (@marcuschown) January 22, 2022

You know what you can also see from space? The Great Barrier Reef. The Great Wall of China. Maybe try being PROUD of our country's landmarks 🇬🇪🇬🇪🇬🇪 https://t.co/H9ZM9IADk6 — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) January 22, 2022

Can we see any of the Brexit benefits from space or https://t.co/93kX0NhHLv — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 22, 2022

Can be seen from space "but not from Fleet Street or Broadcasting House" https://t.co/LgYnG5Xh7G — Stephen #WearAMask #WashYourHands (@ISayPorter) January 22, 2022

2016:

“I see no downsides to Brexit, only a considerable upside”



2022:

Brexit downside visible from space https://t.co/pJmp22CsMD — David Schneider (@davidschneider) January 22, 2022

