Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been taken off air for a week after he swore at Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker following an interview.

The broadcaster said the presenter’s outburst towards the Tory MP on Wednesday had breached its “strict” code of conduct.

Guru-Murthy later apologised to Baker and described his behaviour as “beneath the standards I set myself”.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy calling Steve Baker a cunt. The evening just gets better and better. pic.twitter.com/quxlZTPgfQ — Andy (@alreadytaken74) October 19, 2022

A statement from the broadcaster said: “Channel 4 has a strict code of conduct for all its employees, including its programming teams and on-air presenters, and takes any breaches seriously.

“Following an off-air incident, Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been taken off air for a week.”

Guru-Murthy will not now return to Channel 4 News before November 4, due to a pre-existing week of leave.

During an off-air moment after his exchange with Baker, Guru-Murthy was heard to say: “What a c***.”

He later tweeted: “After a robust interview with Steve Baker MP I used a very offensive word in an unguarded moment off air.

I appreciate you apologising. Thank you. — Steve Baker MP FRSA 🗽 (@SteveBakerHW) October 19, 2022

“While it was not broadcast that word in any context is beneath the standards I set myself and I apologise unreservedly.

“I have reached out to Steve Baker to say sorry.”

In an interview with Times Radio, Baker said that sacking Guru-Murthy would be a “service to the public” if he was found to be in breach of his code of conduct.

But not everyone seems to agree.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been taken off the air for calling Steve Baker a c**t , not realising it had been recorded. He apologised immediately.



Steve Baker has helped to bring the country it’s it’s knees and has never apologised



RT if you think Krishnan should be reinstated — MimiJ (@MimiJ9) October 20, 2022

if everyone who has ever used the word to describe a Conservative party MP gets a week off work, the country will grind to a halt https://t.co/C7kuriZCp4 — Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) October 20, 2022

Krishnan Guru-Murthy calling Steve Baker a cunt is like Gordon Brown calling that awful woman a bigot. Both were right and neither should have had to apologise — Shane & Cresties (Dangerous detests Tories) 🏳️‍🌈 (@ShaneWoodhouse3) October 20, 2022

Suspended for a week? He should be given a medal. #KrishnanGuruMurthy taken off air for swearing about #SteveBaker https://t.co/V8w6YkqZ2u — Nemo (@i_nautilus) October 20, 2022

BREAKING: Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been suspended by Channel 4 for accurately describing Steve Baker x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@LKTranslator) October 20, 2022

