Donald Trump holds a 10.46 per cent lead over Kamala Harris as the presidential candidates hold competing events in the key swing state of Pennsylvania, according to bookmakers.

The odds in implied probability favour the Republican candidate by 57.61 per cent to Harris’s 47.15 per cent just weeks out from the election, which is due to be held on November 5th.

Commenting on the latest movements, a VegasInsider spokesperson said: “Just a few days ago, on October 11, Trump’s implied odds stood at 57.28 per cdent, with Harris at 47.24 per cent.

“Now, as the campaigns heat up in Pennsylvania, Trump’s odds have ticked up slightly to 57.61 per cent, while Harris’ have dipped marginally to 47.15 per cent.

“As they continue to crisscross Pennsylvania, it’ll be interesting to see if these odds shift as voters weigh their options in this pivotal state.”

Former Tory MP Rory Stewart has urged people to take the polls with a pinch of salt, suggesting that he thinks the Democrats will win the election “comfortably”.

“The polls don’t suggest this in part because the pollsters are so terrified of their false confidence in 2016 that they are making ever more implausible guesses on who might turn out for Trump”, he added.

