Keir Starmer has issued a defiant message to his Cabinet as pressure grows on him to step down as prime minister.

Over the last 24 hours, dozens of MPs and cabinet minister including home secretary Shabana Mahmood have called on Starmer to resign as leader or set out a timetable for his departure.

This comes just days after disastrous results for the Labour Party at England’s local elections and the Welsh Senedd elections.

But, as the number of MPs urging the PM to resign continues to creep up, it seems Starmer is not for moving.

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ITV’s UK editor Paul Brand reported on Tuesday morning that the PM had sent a defiant message to his Cabinet.

The journalist wrote on X that Starmer is “not budging.”

The Labour leader told his Cabinet in a meeting on Tuesday: “As I said yesterday, I take responsibility for these election results and I take responsibility for delivering the change we promised.

“The past 48 hours have been destabilising for government and that has a real economic cost for our country and for families.

He continued: “The Labour Party has a process for challenging a leader and that has not been triggered.

“The country expects us to get on with governing. That is what I am doing and what we must do as a Cabinet.”