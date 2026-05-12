As Keir Starmer looks increasingly likely to be forced out of the door by his own MPs and ministers, people have been voicing their frustration at Labour online.

The moment the first batch of council results came through in the early hours of last Friday, the pressure started ramping up on Starmer.

After months of languishing in the polls, bad local election results were always expected to be a moment where potential challengers to Starmer’s leadership would make their move – even if Labour have achieved more than you might realise under his premiership.

And after days of reports about manoeuvres within Labour and Westminster, the damn burst on Monday. Following a major speech from the PM in the morning, Labour backbencher Catherine West backed down from her leadership challenger against Starmer, but gave him an ultimatum to go by September.

One by one, Labour MPs came forward calling for either the PM to resign immediately or set out a timetable for an orderly transition of power.

By the evening, cabinet ministers including home secretary Shabana Mahmood had called for Starmer to set out a timetable for his resignation and the writing now seems to be on the wall ahead of a cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning.

But whilst the polls would have you believe Starmer is the most unpopular prime minister of all time, one of the prevailing emotions towards the Labour leader seems to be pity – and anger towards the revolters.

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Writing on X, one person labelled the Labour MPs and ministers a “f***ing rabble.”

They continued: “Hold the line, grow some balls. Think about the outcome of pollitical instability, reject populism. Its not Britain’s Got Talent.”

Fucking rabble. Hold the line, grow some balls. Think about the outcome of pollitical instability, reject populism. Its not Britain's Got Talent. — JamesFennell MBE (@FennellJW) May 11, 2026

Meanwhile, comedian David Baddiel said he “feels sorry” for Starmer.

Baddiel revealed he voted Labour at the local elections, despite his previous issues with the party over antisemitism.

He went onto question why a “perfectly adequate man” such as Starmer had become so hated, suggesting social media was to blame for the strength of feeling towards him.

Comedian @Baddiel tells @cathynewman he "feels sorry" for Sir Keir Starmer, who faces multiple calls to resign as prime minister.



He admitted he voted for Labour in the latest set of local elections – and that social media has only made opinions of the PM worse.#keirstarmer pic.twitter.com/2O9W8bNzXG — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 11, 2026

There was also the suggestion from some that Starmer’s seeming demise was proof that there is something inherently wrong with the structures in Westminster and the nation.

One wrote: “If Starmer is forced out, he’ll be the fifth PM in a row to last less than a full term. There are some structural issues making the job near impossible. Changing the name above the door won’t fix it.”

If Starmer is forced out, he’ll be the fifth PM in a row to last less than a full term. There are some structural issues making the job near impossible. Changing the name above the door won’t fix it. — Andrew Clark (@clarkaw) May 11, 2026

Others questioned why bad results at local elections were having an impact on a prime minister and government who had an overwhelming parliamentary majority and national mandate.

I’m a Starmer bitter-ender. For the simple small-D democratic reason that he won a national mandate and his term isn’t up.



I don’t understand this notion that bad local election results mean the prime minister should resign. — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) May 11, 2026

One things for sure, the Labour Party and the government will have plenty of questions to answer should they be successful in removing Starmer – and will face more pressure than ever to deliver for the country.