Kamala Harris pressed a forceful case against Donald Trump in their first and perhaps only debate before the presidential election, repeatedly needling him in an event that showcased their starkly different visions for the country on abortion, immigration and American democracy.

The Democratic vice president seemed to get under the skin of the Republican former president, provoking him with reminders about the 2020 election loss he still denies, mocking his rally crowds and delivering derisive asides at his other false claims.

Mr Trump labelled his rival as too liberal and questioned why she was proposing ideas she had not accomplished while serving as vice president, launching into the sort of freewheeling personal attacks and digressions from which his advisers and supporters have tried to steer him away.

Ms Harris promised tax cuts aimed at the middle class and said she would push to restore a federally guaranteed right to abortion overturned by the Supreme Court two years ago.

The former president said his proposed tariffs would help the US stop being cheated by allies on trade and said he would work to swiftly end the Russia-Ukraine war, although he twice refused to say he wanted Ukraine, which bipartisan majorities in Congress have backed, to win the war.

Ms Harris’ performance seemed to be the opposite of President Joe Biden’s in June, with sharp, focused answers designed to showcase the contrast between her and Mr Trump, using her body language and facial expressions to confront her rival and express that she found his answers ridiculous or amusing — or both.

In one moment, she turned to Trump and said that as vice president, she had spoken to foreign leaders who “are laughing at Donald Trump,” and said she had spoken to military leaders “and they say you’re a disgrace.”

Reaction has been quick to flood in following the tense encounter, with several people saying the ex-president is “cooked”.

Here’s a round-up in full:

Fascinating that, after a controlled start, @KamalaHarris finally triggered the real Trump, by mentioning people leaving his rallies. For the next section Trump sounded angry and disturbed and she was in control. ~AA pic.twitter.com/wsKfmBENTf — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) September 11, 2024

BREAKING: Chris Wallace just completely demolished Donald Trump’s debate performance. Wallace went so far as to call Donald Trump’s debate performance tonight the worst debate performance in American history. Retweet to make sure all Americans see this.pic.twitter.com/7vbmtT5Md9 — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) September 11, 2024

You can literally pinpoint the exact moment where Trump lost the debate. pic.twitter.com/yzNV9BCpu9 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 11, 2024

