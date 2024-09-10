Sir Ian McKellen has said the Queen was ‘bloody rude’ to him.

The 85-year-old actor is currently recovering after a fall from a stage in London in June that left him confined to non-acting duties for the time being.

The actor best known for portraying Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings gave his thoughts about the royal family during an interview with The Times, revealing that he had been reading Prince Harry’s book, Spare.

The veteran actor said he was “most definitely on Harry’s side and added, “Hats off to anyone who manages to stay sane in that world.”

“Like the (late) Duke of Edinburgh managed to do, although even he was deeply, deeply eccentric and I suspect deeply unhappy.

“Same with the present King. He sort of survives, but he is clearly damaged.

“As for Harry, he’s probably not bright enough or doesn’t have the right friends to really help himself. Mind you, he had the pick of all the pretty women in the world. I hope he’s got the right one.”

The actor, who was knighted by Elizabeth II all the way back in 1991 as well as awarded a Companion of Honour medal for services to drama and equality in 2008, also had plenty to say about the late Queen.

He said: “The Queen, I’m sure she was quite mad at the end.

“And on the few occasions I met her she was quite rude. When I received a medal for acting, she said, ‘You’ve been doing this for an awfully long time.’I said, ‘Well, not as long as you.’ I got a royal smile for that, but then she said, ‘Does anyone still actually go to the theatre?’

“That’s bloody rude when you’re giving someone a medal for acting. It meant, ‘Does anyone care a f— about you because I don’t. Now off you go!’”

McKellen also claimed the Queen used a handshake to dismiss him, attempting to push away the actor as he reached for her outstretched hand.

He said: “That was her handshake and it meant, ‘Go! Go!’”

Despite this, the actor sympathised with the toughness of royal life.

He said: “Imagine being born into the Royal family. I’ve been in public life a bit, but these people are in prison.

“They can’t do anything normal. Can you imagine having to be nice to everyone you talk to?”

Despite his fall, Sir Ian McKellen has revealed that he has no plans to retire from the acting world anytime soon.

The 85-year-old told the BBC that he wants to keep going for as long as he possibly can, adding that he doesn’t want anyone else to play Gandalf in the upcoming Lord of the Rings film.

Chatting to BBC Breakfast, McKellen said: “I shall just keep at it as long as the legs and the lungs and the mind keep working.”

That being said, the actor did add that he would take the rest of the year off, most likely to recover from the injuries sustained in his fall from the stage.

McKellen famously portrayed Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings franchise and with a new instalment of the series due to be released in 2026, McKellen said that he wants to reprise the role.

He added: “I’m not letting anyone else put on the pointy hat and beard if I can help it.”

Speaking about the upcoming film with the Big Issue, McKellen added: “Enthusiasm for The Lord of the Rings shows no sign of abating.

“I can’t tell you any more than that. I’ve just been told there are going to be more films and Gandalf will be involved and they hope that I’ll be playing him.

“When? I don’t know. What the script is? It’s not written yet. So, they better be quick.”

There’s only one Ian McKellen.

Related: Jeremy Kyle Show in the clear over man’s death