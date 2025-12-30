The Tories have come under fire after it emerged that one of their frontbenchers is part of a legal team acting on behalf of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

Shadow Attorney General Lord David Wolfson is representing Abramovich in his legal battle with the Jersey government. The case is in regards to the source of more than £5.3 billion in assets linked to him which are held in the Channel Island.

It comes just weeks after the government issued Abramovich with an ultimatum to hand over the £2.5bn in proceeds he made from the sale of Chelsea Football Club, so it can be used to help the people of Ukraine.

The case in Jersey is holding up the release of the funds, as the billionaire is understood to be arguing that the transfer of the assets cannot take place until the proceedings in Jersey are over.

The Tories and Lord Wolfson have been slammed over his decision to represent Abramovich though.

Writing to Kemi Badenoch, Justice minister Jake Richards asked the Conservative leader about any conflicts of interest the case raised, given that Lord Wolfson is now a paid representative of Abramovich’s.

He wrote: “Lord Wolfson’s ability to advise you in respect of this matter is clearly compromised by the fact that he is being paid to act on behalf of Mr Abramovich. If he wants to continue to represent clients whose interests directly bear on the policies of the Government and HM Opposition that is a matter for him – but he cannot do it while serving in your Shadow Cabinet.”

“It is for him to decide, and for you to decide, which of these roles is more important.”

He also asked for clarification on whether the Conservative Party was in agreement with the government that Abramovich must transfer billions to help the people of Ukraine.

The Tories’ Shadow Attorney General, Lord Wolfson, is representing Roman Abramovich in a legal case that is delaying the transfer of £2.5bn of assets to benefit the people of Ukraine.



I’ve written to @KemiBadenoch about the conflicts of interest this raises. 👇 pic.twitter.com/DGPu1Yu1Za — Jake Richards MP (@JakeBenRichards) December 29, 2025

In a post on social media, Labour’s Press Office said it was “indefensible” that the Shadow Attorney General could represent Abramovich, whilst Jessica Simor KC said it was “frankly unbelievable.”

This is indefensible.



Lord Wolfson can either be Shadow Attorney General or Roman Abramovich's lawyer.



He can't be both. pic.twitter.com/1Fc5Iw835c — Labour Press (@labourpress) December 30, 2025

This is frankly unbelievable. How can the shadow AG represent Abramovich? https://t.co/KLwB62vtlY — Jessica Simor KC (@JMPSimor) December 29, 2025

The irony of the situation was also highlighted by Byline Times’ Adam Bienkov, given that the Tories have been keen to highlight Keir Starmer’s previous work as a human rights lawyer.

So after the Conservatives spend years accusing Keir Starmer of betraying Britain in his work as a former Human Right's lawyer, Kemi Badenoch's own Shadow Attorney General in the Lords takes a job representing a sanctioned Russian oligarch pic.twitter.com/jDrMJooakR — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) December 29, 2025

In response to the criticism, the Tories have said Lord Wolfson is not instructed on the matter of Chelsea FC and branded Labour’s attack “pure politics.”

A Conservative party spokesman said: “Lord Wolfson is instructed in on-going legal proceedings in Jersey. He is not instructed on the Chelsea FC matter.

Addressing Richards’ letter to Badenoch, the spokesman said they “show Labour still does not understand how the Bar works.

“Barristers act for clients, not causes. And it’s a bit rich from this Government. Labour should stop throwing mud. Their own Attorney General has acted for Gerry Adams and involved himself in the Shamima Begum case. This is rank hypocrisy.”