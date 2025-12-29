Donald Trump delivered one of his stupidest lines ever as he claimed Russia “wants to see Ukraine succeed.”

Speaking at Mar-a-Lago alongside Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump said Russia would “be helping” with the reconstruction of Ukraine.

This came after talks between the US and Ukrainian leaders over a revised peace plan to end the war, several key parts of which have already been rejected by Russia.

Trump had the audacity to say that Vladimir Putin is “very generous in his feeling towards Ukraine succeeding.”

He added that Putin was willing to supply Ukraine with “energy, electricity and other things at very low prices.”

The Republican had spoken to the Russian president ahead of the talks with Zelensky.

Trump: "Russia wants to see Ukraine succeed. It sounds a little strange but President Putin was very generous in his feeling toward Ukraine succeeding”



WTF

pic.twitter.com/NAdxixwY2t — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 28, 2025

Reacting on X, the Atlantic’s Tom Nichols said the line about Russia wanting Ukraine to succeed “might be one the stupidest things Trump’s ever said.”

“A true Hall of Fame entry,” he added.

“Russia wants to see Ukraine succeed.”



Trump actually said this. This might be one of the stupidest things he’s ever said and a true Hall of Fame entry. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 28, 2025

Whilst Zelensky and Trump said progress has been made to end the war following the Florida talks, there was no breakthrough on some of the most divisive issues.

These largely revolve around the future of the Donbas region. Moscow wants to control the region in its entirety, something vehemently opposed by Zelensky and Ukraine.

Russia seems completely unwilling to compromise on the Donbas, whilst Ukraine has suggested the area could become a free economic zone policed by Ukrainian forces.

Throughout the last few months, Trump has flip-flopped on the issues, having previously suggested that Ukraine should have to give up the region to Russia and that it could take back the region.