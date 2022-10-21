Support for the Conservative Party has dropped to just 14 per cent in recent polling.

Liz Truss resigned as Tory leader on Thursday after a chaotic 44 days in office.

She signalled the end of the shortest term by any prime minister following a botched financial statement, the loss of two of her most senior Cabinet ministers and an open revolt by Tory MPs.

Truss fell 74 days short of George Canning’s 118 full days as PM – the Tory statesman died in office from ill health in 1827, and had, until Thursday, held the unwanted record of shortest-serving prime minister.

During her 44 full days in No 10, she oversaw the pound plummeting, the cost of government debt soaring and poll numbers plunging before tearing up her “Trussenomics” plans.

She also saw support for the Tory Party plummet, with consecutive polling handing Labour a comprehensive lead.

New data released by People Polling put support for the party on just 14 per cent on the day Truss left office.

According to Matt Goodwin, that would constitute a historic low.

NEW. *The Conservative Party falls to the lowest level of support in British polling history*



Labour 53%

Conservatives 14%

Lib Dems 11%@PeoplePolling Oct 20 — Matt Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) October 21, 2022

