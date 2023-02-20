Conservative MP Jonathan Gullis took to the streets of his constituency in Stoke-on-Trent to make a bizarre point this weekend.

The controversial backbencher said the place he represents was full of “scumbags”, “scrotes” and “savages” during the rant which has since been shared on Twitter.

Gullis, who has been MP for Stoke-on-Trent North since 2019, called for more CCTV, better street lighting and more alley gates for the area.

But the manner in which he delivered the appeal has taken a few people by surprise.

Listing areas that needed greater security, he said: “In places like Smallthorne where we sadly see scumbags who fly-tip their filth in our community.

″In Cobridge where scrotes deal and shoot up their drugs wreaking havoc on our community.

″And in Turnstall where savages and their anti-social behaviour causes mayhem for local businesses and local people.″

Watch the clip in full below:

Jonathan Gullis does his bit for tourism in Stoke in his latest rabid rant… This is an actual MP FFS #GullisOut #Gullis #GetGullisGone #ToriesOut227 #ToriesUnfitToGovern pic.twitter.com/HMOQOAdwrw — Rev. Anton Mittens (@MittensOff) February 19, 2023

