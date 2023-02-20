Liz Truss and Boris Johnson piled pressure on Rishi Sunak as they both called for fighter jets to sent to Ukraine in the Commons.

The two Conservative prime ministers spoke at length in the lower chamber during a general debate on Ukraine.

It was Truss’s first contribution as a backbench MP since 2012, when she became a minister.

Sided by a key figure of her short-lived cabinet, Simon Clarke, the ex-PM said she “can’t wait to see fighter jets” in the war-torn country.

She also stressed that having spoken to the Ukrainians about it “months and months ago”, she knows it to be “an option”.

But in one mildly amusing glitch, Truss incorrectly addressed her predecessor, saying that after everything, she “should have more respect”.

Watch the clip below:

🚨 | NEW: Liz Truss jokes with Boris Johnson in the Chamber after not addressing him correctly



"I should have more respect… after everything!" pic.twitter.com/kgL4KJumHi — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) February 20, 2023

