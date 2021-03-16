A Conservative MP has said he will give his backing to this evening’s controversial Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill because he “shouldn’t be interrupted by endless demonstrations” outside his office.
David Amess, the MP for Southend West, said his office looks onto Parliament Square and he has “long complained about the endless demonstrations which take place on this very busy roundabout”.
He added that it is “very difficult to work because of the drums, horns and speakers.
“And Parliament, being the seat of democracy, our work should not be disrupted”.
Watch the clip in full below:
David Amess(Tory) – My office looks onto Parliament Square & I shouldn't be interrupted by endless demonstrations. 😲 #PCSCBill pic.twitter.com/TumCNA5kk2— Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 16, 2021
