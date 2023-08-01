A former Tory minister has hit out at Rishi Sunak for granting hundreds of new oil and gas licenses in the name of boosting British energy independence.

The Prime Minister travelled to Aberdeenshire on Monday where he confirmed plans to issue new licences for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea.

Sunak used the trip to describe Scotland as the “cornerstone” of the Government’s energy security plans, although experts have pointed out that more drilling off the UK coast won’t necessarily achieve that.

It takes just one little paragraph from @JohnJCrace to expose Sunak’s lies… pic.twitter.com/ZhO4qWxMhx — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) August 1, 2023

Chris Skidmore, who used to be the government’s net zero tsar, has also hit out at the plans, calling them “the wrong decision at precisely the wrong time”.

In a blistering statement, Skidmore – who served in Boris Johnson’s cabinet as energy minister – said it was a disastrous move for the country as well as the Conservatives.

He said: “It is on the wrong side of a future economy that will be founded on renewable and clean industries and not fossil fuels.

“It is on the wrong side of modern voters, who will vote with their feet at the next general election for parties that protect, and not threaten, our environment.

″And it is on the wrong side of history, that will not look favourably on the decision taken today.”

My comment on today’s announcement pic.twitter.com/0SMY6pqRSu — Chris Skidmore (@CSkidmoreUK) July 31, 2023

Related: Marina Purkiss nails Sunak’s flip-flopping over environmental pledges