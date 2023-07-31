Marina Purkiss expertly summarised how Rishi Sunak’s flip-flopping over environmental issues has got little to do with the well-being of motorists and everything to do with his own self-preservation.

The prime minister moved to water down some of the government’s green policies after Conservative opposition to the expansion of London’s ultra-low emissions zone (Ulez) was credited with securing the party a narrow victory in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election.

Members of the Conservative right-wing have seized on the result as an opportunity to push for a dilution of the Government’s net zero commitments, with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg claiming they were “unpopular” and “expensive”.

Sunak has said he does not want to “hassle” families with extra costs and would pursue net zero policies that were “proportionate and pragmatic”.

But as Purkiss points out here, that has little to do with considerations for voters and everything to do with keeping himself in power.

