Rishi Sunak will grant hundreds of new oil and gas licenses in the name of boosting British energy independence, it was announced this week.

The Prime Minister travelled to Aberdeenshire on Monday where he confirmed plans to issue new licences for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea.

Sunak used the trip to describe Scotland as the “cornerstone” of the Government’s energy security plans, although experts have pointed out that more drilling off the UK coast won’t necessarily achieve that.

It takes just one little paragraph from @JohnJCrace to expose Sunak’s lies… pic.twitter.com/ZhO4qWxMhx — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) August 1, 2023

Speaking on Channel 4 News, it took Ciaran Jenkins just over two minutes to put Sunak’s arguments to bed.

He said: “While Rishi Sunak argues that extracting more oil and gas will increase homegrown supplies and bring down prices, that’s clearly in dispute”.

Watch the clip in full below:

Does the UK need more North Sea oil and gas extraction?@C4Ciaran digs deeper into Rishi Sunak’s decision to grant new North Sea oil and gas licences. pic.twitter.com/DnubchMTyu — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) July 31, 2023

