A Conservative MP has sparked a social media backlash after he appeared to mock a woman’s mental health challenges on Twitter.
Brendan Clarke-Smith responded to a post by popular political commentator ‘Supertanskiii’ on Monday after she shared her story of an encounter with the Samaritans charity.
A volunteer from the organisation was on hand at Glastonbury to help her through a difficult moment.
“The chat made such a difference”, she posted, saying big events can be challenging for those suffering with ADHD symptoms.
But while many supporters got in touch to reach out, the account belonging to Clarke-Smith, the MP for Bassetlaw, sparked outrage with a post branding Supertanksiii a “vile internet troll”.
“Cares little for the welfare of others however when spouting her foul-mouthed bile on twitter. Excuse me for playing the world’s smallest violin,” he wrote in response to her thread.
The post has prompted hundreds of responses – with journalist James O’Brien expressing disgust.
“Bloody hell,” the LBC host said. “What the f*** is wrong with this man?”
Simon Harris added: “However you feel about Supertanskiii’s politics, it’s simply unacceptable for an MP to openly mock someone admitting mental health issues.”
Another person responded: “This is absolutely, undeniably vile and wholly unacceptable.”
