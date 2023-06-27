A Conservative MP has sparked a social media backlash after he appeared to mock a woman’s mental health challenges on Twitter.

Brendan Clarke-Smith responded to a post by popular political commentator ‘Supertanskiii’ on Monday after she shared her story of an encounter with the Samaritans charity.

A volunteer from the organisation was on hand at Glastonbury to help her through a difficult moment.

“The chat made such a difference”, she posted, saying big events can be challenging for those suffering with ADHD symptoms.

Vile Internet troll in personal issues shock. Cares little for the welfare of others however when spouting her foul-mouthed bile on twitter. Excuse me for playing the world’s smallest violin 🎻 https://t.co/1l8UYvuS8r — Brendan Clarke-Smith MP (@Bren4Bassetlaw) June 26, 2023

But while many supporters got in touch to reach out, the account belonging to Clarke-Smith, the MP for Bassetlaw, sparked outrage with a post branding Supertanksiii a “vile internet troll”.

“Cares little for the welfare of others however when spouting her foul-mouthed bile on twitter. Excuse me for playing the world’s smallest violin,” he wrote in response to her thread.

🚨 | NEW: Tory MP Brendan Clarke-Smith seemingly mocks a woman expressing gratitude to a Samaritan worker for lifting her up during a mental health outburst



Despite huge backlash on the original comment, he has doubled down



Questions over Parliamentary Standards breach pic.twitter.com/pPlUBUUEDp — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 26, 2023

The post has prompted hundreds of responses – with journalist James O’Brien expressing disgust.

“Bloody hell,” the LBC host said. “What the f*** is wrong with this man?”

Simon Harris added: “However you feel about Supertanskiii’s politics, it’s simply unacceptable for an MP to openly mock someone admitting mental health issues.”

Another person responded: “This is absolutely, undeniably vile and wholly unacceptable.”

