A Conservative MP struggled to hide his frustration after being asked to explain an office expense for a new desk.
Karl McCartney, who has had a few run-ins with the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA), submitted a £100 claim for new office furniture in his constituency office.
Asked for further details on the expense, he wrote:
“What more do you need? It’s made out of wood and has drawers?”
One MP appears particularly frustrated by requests by IPSA for details of expenses claims pic.twitter.com/QniL5Vpk1P— Henry Dyer (@Direthoughts) August 26, 2021
Earlier this year McCartney found himself in hot water after claiming nearly £10,000 of Parliamentary expenses for payments to one of his campaign donors while failing to publicly declare who was receiving the money.
He had previously claimed £21,600 of taxpayer money for “administrative services” from Anagallis Communications between January to June of 2020.
But he claimed for a further £9,600 of spending with Anagallis Communications, while not publicly declaring that Anagallis would receive the money.
Anagallis Communications is operated by Nigel Szembel, who gave McCartney £4,000 towards his first campaign to become a member of parliament.
