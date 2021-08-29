The BBC is deemed to be ‘more biased’ than right-wing news channel GB News, a new poll has found.

A survey of 1,000 people revealed that 42 per cent of respondents believe the national broadcaster has a political slant, compared to just 27 per cent who think the same of the upstart channel launched by Andrew Neil.

GB News promised to give a voice to the unheard at its launch in June, but has been beset with problems.

Plummeting figures has resulted in the channel parachuting in former UKIP leader Nigel Farage to turn around its fortunes.

But figures revealed earlier this month show the gamble may not have paid off.

The prime-time show titled “Farage” attracted 107,000 views on its debut, but slumped to 64,000 viewers by August 12th.

Part of the problem could be its right-wing slant, which was described as “unapologetically partisan” by an Ofcom chief.

In an attempt to shake off the reputation, the channel commissioned a new poll showing that only 36 per cent of respondents consider it to be biased, with 37 per cent saying they don’t know.

Meanwhile, the survey found 46 per cent of respondents do not believe the BBC is biased, with 12 per cent saying they did not know.

The polling is also by CT Group, Lynton Crosby's lobbying firm and political consultancy. Which, er, isn't on the British Polling Council. — Henry Dyer (@Direthoughts) August 28, 2021

The poll saw 26 per cent of respondents brand the BBC “too left wing” and 34 per cent describe the corporation as “woke”.

Some 21 per cent of respondents to the survey said GB News was “too right wing”.

Commenting on the results, Conservative MP Brendan Clarke-Smith told the Telegraph: “These findings chime with what I hear from my constituents, who are sick of being preached to by media elites who live lives very different to their own.

“They don’t want a news channel that speaks down to them or tells them their views and values are wrong.

“That’s why GB News has been so refreshing.”

Related: Who owns our national debt? It’s a secret!