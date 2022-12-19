A Conservative MP says he could earn up to £400,000 outside of politics in a bizarre rant over NHS pay.

Simon Clarke took to social media as health service staff prepare to walk out on strike this week.

Unite leader Sharon Graham says health secretary Steve Barclay is in for a “rude awakening” if he refuses to negotiate on pay as she insisted the unions will not “blink first” to break the deadlock.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has vowed to stage a fresh wave of more severe strikes in January if ministers are not prepared to open talks in the 48 hours after its members walk out on Tuesday.

Ambulance workers, including paramedics and call handlers, are also due to strike on Wednesday. A second ambulance strike is scheduled for December 28th.

Taking to Facebook, Simon Clarke MP said there are facts that “don’t get the credit they deserve” in the debate, saying the NHS budget has “never been higher”.

But it was one comment that caught most people’s attention.

Responding to a post about GP pay, Clarke said: “The average MP is also well qualified.

“I suspect my earnings in the private sector today would be £300-400,000. I do this job because I believe in it”.

Needless to say, the comments have raised a few eyebrows!

Related: Report finds Brexit ‘fantasies’ have compounded ‘severe challenges’ in NHS