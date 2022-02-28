As Russia’s invasion escalates, Volodymyr Zelensky – Ukraine’s president – has been widely praised for his bravery and leadership.

It emerged over the weekend that Zelensky was offered the chance to evacuate Kyiv by the US, but turned it down. “The fight is here. I need ammunition, not a ride,” he reportedly said.

And Zelensky’s fortitude has given rise to inevitable comparisons with Boris Johnson, who has been accused of posturing in his response to the crisis.

However one Tory councillor sought to put those allegations to rest by touting Johnson’s strong will.

Sharing a photo of the prime minister with members of the Armed Forces at RAF Prize Norton as they prepared to fly aid to Ukraine, Joe Porter hailed Johnson for “true global leadership” – and said he was “on the frontline”.

Needless to say, Porter’s now-deleted tweet was quickly panned on social media. Here are some of the fiercest reactions.

You might do well to consider how disrespectful this is to Ukrainians who are on a frontline. — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) February 27, 2022

Frontline? Who the fuck buys this shit? pic.twitter.com/J2cJoLJUDC — Satan (@SpeakingSatan) February 27, 2022

Silly bugger deleted his tweet. Here it is for posterity. pic.twitter.com/K4xu9e9QQB — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 27, 2022

Christ this is embarrassing. “Frontline”. https://t.co/2R3LzpdtsM — Ralf Little 💙 (@RalfLittle) February 27, 2022

Holy crap, the Russians have pushed the front line to RAF Brize Norton? https://t.co/R8in5M8BxD — Ian Betteridge 🇺🇦 (@ianbetteridge) February 27, 2022

So ruddy brave. Whether he's making Molotov cocktails in Brize Norton, or vodka cocktails in Chipping Norton, Boris always leads from the front. pic.twitter.com/HeiW4zZtUO — THE SECRET TORY 🗽 (@secrettory12) February 27, 2022

Please delete this. He’s not on the frontline. Ukrainians are. https://t.co/HUojGcqJ87 — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) February 27, 2022

Related: Russia to be booted out of World Cup as Fifa finally steps up