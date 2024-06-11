The Conservative Party has been posting warnings that they could come third as a means of getting voters on side ahead of the General Election.

Social media adverts seen by the Financial Times have been urging people against voting for the Liberal Democrats and Reform UK, warning that backing those smaller parties could give Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer a “massive majority”.

It comes as Rishi Sunak set out plans for a 2p national insurance cut in a multibillion-pound gamble to get the Tory General Election campaign back on track.

Launching the Conservative manifesto at the Silverstone motor racing circuit, the Prime Minister positioned himself as the heir to Margaret Thatcher with tax-cutting promises as he sought to overturn Labour’s poll lead which has remained stubbornly at around 20 points.

The Prime Minister said the Tories are offering “lower immigration, lower taxes and protected pensions” as part of a “secure future”.

Sir Keir Starmer said the money is not there to pay for Mr Sunak’s pledges, warning it is a “recipe for five more years of chaos” under the Conservatives.

But if the Conservative’s social media attack ads are to go by he may not need to worry- with accusations circulating that the ruling party has already conceded defeat ahead of the July 4th General Election.

Ads seen by the FT said voting Lib Dem or Reform would “hand Keir Starmer a blank cheque” and leave “nobody holding [sic] to account on your behalf”.

Commenting on the social media posts, one Tory candidate said: “My point has been that we are fighting to win, but even if we don’t, we need an effective opposition so we need to hold seats like mine. When people realise that Starmer may have an unassailable majority, they get quite nervous.”

