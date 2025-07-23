The Tories have slumped so low, even Liz Truss is attacking them.

The former prime minister, who has seconded the prestigious role in her social media bio to remind followers she is a “Sunday Times best selling author”, has slammed her former Conservative Party colleagues for not wanting “change”.

It comes after Kemi Badenoch was urged to suspend her membership for constantly criticising the party.

Talking on the Business of Politics podcast, she said: “Things that people think about me don’t frustrate me.

“What frustrates me is the kind of lethargy in this country, the lack of a desire to change things.

“Both my successors and my predecessors have not been prepared to do genuinely big stuff in Number 10 because they’re scared of being attacked or being removed.

“We were facing a massive backlash from people who don’t want things to change, and a lot of those people are in the Conservative Party.”

In the amusing exchange a few weeks ago, Badenoch was asked by Chris Mason if she would consider kicking Liz Truss out of the Conservative Party, echoing how Keir Starmer ‘ousted’ Jeremy Corbyn. It was a question that, somewhat surprisingly, seemed to catch the opposition leader off-guard.

Looking puzzled, she then asked Mason if Liz Truss was even in the party, before saying ‘you tell me’. The former Prime Minister has endured a spectacular fall from grace, after lasting just 49 days in Downing Street, back in 2022. However, there’s only one thing she is remembered for…

“Is [Liz Truss] still in the party? You tell me! The mini-budget did not balance. It wasn’t tax cuts, it was the … £150 billion of spending increases on energy bills that did not make sense. Look at what happened, people didn’t understand why we had done that.” | Kemi Badenoch