As digitalisation has taken over, the iGaming industry has been adapting online casinos to offer gaming experiences that align with the modern world. Users can expect to head online and almost feel like a real-life casino, without setting foot outside their door, because of the enhanced and realistic playing experience.

Like the rest of the world, online casinos have had to jump on the AI (artificial intelligence) bandwagon and determine how this technology is implemented on their sites. The iGaming industry has found ways for AI to improve the overall user experience and be profitable from a business perspective.

However, this accessibility to gambling has not disregarded the need for support for players, with a parallel increase in responsible gambling tools accessible to all players.

This is an incredibly positive innovation that wouldn’t be possible without the power of technology.

How AI is changing the iGaming industry

The creation of AI has seen some of the most rapid changes to how businesses function and whether they sink or swim under the pressure. Companies have had to ask themselves: What can AI do for my business?

The iGaming industry is no exception to the power of AI, but most online casinos have optimised their sites to transform the online casino experience. Take a look at just a few ways online casinos have introduced AI as a useful tool on their sites.

Personalisation

AI analyses and reviews your activity on a site to improve your experience each time you play. AI notices you enjoying those high-volatility slots and will recommend some to suit your taste. It notices patterns in your game preferences, so expect more live casino games to flood your screen.

The introduction of predictive AI plans to reinvent the game in real time means players can expect different aspects, like volatility or bet amounts, to adjust to their gaming habits. Personalised AI seeks to boost retention and user satisfaction and create loyal players who wouldn’t dare look elsewhere for their slot games.

AI-powered chatbot

Have you ever used a chatbot at an online casino that seems too real? AI-powered customer support services are becoming a useful tool to relieve the pressure from the real customer support team, who are often bombarded with questions and queries.

There are two main ways AI enhances the customer service experience on a site. Firstly, when you click on the chat function, you will automatically be directed to the AI chatbot. Sometimes, these chatbot agents will outline specific questions they can answer. This means they have been coded to stay on script to answer frequently asked questions, but they get confused if your questions divert from their knowledge limits. Secondly, some AI chatbots can freestyle and answer any question you may have. Often, the lines blur whether you’re talking to AI or a real person.

Additionally, some online casinos are building their AI chatbot to personalise your user experience, giving recommendations and tips for an improved gaming experience. Using your gaming history, the AI chatbot can openly share what games they think you should play next, give you game-specific tips, and offer multiple ways to maximise your winnings. This is the companion you didn’t know you needed to help with all things gambling.

Optimised mobile experience

A mobile app can significantly enhance the credibility and convenience of an online casino, allowing users to enjoy seamless play on the go. In the era of accessibility, casino creators have jumped at the chance to turn their platforms into the perfect pocket-sized companion. Those online casinos that offer a mobile app can feel more legitimate and safer, especially when you can look at reviews on the App Store or Google Play.

Even if an online casino doesn’t offer a mobile app, creating an online casino with mobile compatibility is non-negotiable. With 65% of people opting to play on their mobile versus on a desktop, it is a no-brainer to focus on optimising the user experience on the smaller screen. A key way to achieve this is by focusing on the UX/UI design, which involves creating an aesthetic design while considering how speed, time, and functionality impact the site. For example, if you have originally designed a website to be compatible with a larger desktop screen, how do you optimise that experience for mobile? Load time is usually when mobile apps can be a letdown, so there needs to be an extra focus on ensuring the mobile site can keep up with users’ demands.

Ultimately, creating a seamless mobile experience is a great way to catapult an online casino into popularity, as most users use their phone to play on the go!

The world of live casino

Live casinos are an impressive feature that you can find on nearly every online casino, and the concept is to make you believe that you are in a real-life casino. With their rise in popularity, they are now streamed from professional sets, with trained dealers. These table games are surprisingly high-quality and offer an experience that feels like playing at a table in Las Vegas.

If this didn’t sound unbelievable enough, let’s talk about VR (virtual reality) casinos, which take immersive gaming to a new level. You can play your game using a VR headset as if you are at the casino. You can interact with other players through avatar creation and voice chat. You can choose from various games, like Vegas Infinite or Poker VR, offering a real-life accessible gaming experience from the comfort of your sofa.

Secure payment options

The act of depositing and withdrawing funds at an online casino can often be a cause of anxiety for many players, as casinos sometimes have a bad reputation for delivering funds efficiently. Still, the introduction of new technology has reinvented the wheel.

Online casinos offer various payment methods, including credit/debit cards, e-wallets, bank transfers, and even cryptocurrencies. Giving users plenty of options means they can decide on whichever payment method they prefer, and this will hopefully mean they feel safer when handling money on a site. However, if you’re looking for speed and ease on a site, you’ll have that option for e-wallet and bank transfers. For example, many online casinos now offer face or fingerprint identification to process payments. These enhancements make depositing on a site rapid, and you can just focus on playing.

Additionally, many online casinos are compatible with cryptocurrencies as a payment method. Some casinos even solely offer this as a payment method, as they recognise its popularity. Cryptocurrency is one of the safest and fastest payment methods, with no hidden fees added at the last minute.

With the rise of people using online gambling sites, there has thankfully been an increase in tools that can help those struggling with limitations and boundaries. This demonstrates that technology can be used productively to help those in need.

The self-exclusion tool is one of the most popular responsible gaming tools, banning users from the site for a set period. This block can be implemented on many online casinos, and limits can be set for different periods, such as daily, weekly, or monthly.

Deposit limits can also be a productive, responsible gambling tool that sets boundaries before you enter a play session. If you set a maximum spend limit, your account will know not to let you spend more than that. This useful tool collaborates with responsible gambling and payment tools to maximise a fun but safe environment.

These responsible gambling tools can help keep people safe when gaming is no longer just for fun, and they are an excellent way for sites to promote healthy boundaries with their gambling sites.

Final thoughts

While the rapid expansion of innovations can feel overwhelming, the iGaming industry has successfully managed to create measures that benefit both the company and the user through optimising AI and capitalising on new technology solutions.

No user would want their online casinos stuck in the stone ages with outdated graphics and no exciting features, so we must embrace change. Additionally, every online casino has adapted differently to modernisation, which means you can find at least one online casino that suits your needs.

