The Conservative members have elected the partner of Peter Bone to replace him in the Wellingborough by-election.

The party chair Richard Holden announced that Helen Harrison, who is a Conservative councillor in Wellingborough’s North Northamptonshire area, was selected by members of the party on Sunday afternoon.

He said the decision had been made during a packed meeting of Tory members in a room that looks to be the equivalent of a small bingo hall.

Congratulations to Cllr @helenharrisonuk on being selected for #Wellingborough at a packed meeting of @Conservatives members this afternoon#WellingboroughByElection pic.twitter.com/X67OglqzEx — Richard Holden MP (@RicHolden) January 7, 2024

North Northamptonshire Council confirmed that 13.2 per cent of the electorate in Wellingborough backed a petition to recall their MP in December, passing the 10 per cent threshold required for a by-election contest.

The petition had been prompted after Mr Bone was handed a six-week suspension from the House of Commons after an inquiry found he had subjected a staff member to bullying and sexual misconduct.

He has been sitting as an independent after losing the Conservative whip in the aftermath of the ruling.

Labour are the heavy favourites to win the upcoming Wellingborough by-election.

Keir Starmer’s party are 1/5 to assume the seat with the Tories priced at 10/3.

