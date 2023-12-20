After MP Peter Bone lost his seat in last night’s recall petition, Labour are the heavy favourites to win the upcoming Wellingborough by-election.

Keir Starmer’s party are 1/5 to assume the seat following 13.2 per cent of constituents signing the recall petition.

Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives already trail Labour in the polls, and defending the Northamptonshire seat will be a tough ask for him to pull off at 10/3.

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “Following his six-week suspension back in October, Peter Bone finds himself at a loose end yet again after losing his seat in the Wellingborough constituency last night.

“With last night’s events triggering another by-election, we make Labour the strong 1/5 favourites to secure the most votes in what would amount to yet another setback for Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives.

“The Tories will have to surmount their odds of 10/3 should they claw back the Northamptonshire seat.”

William Hill – Politics – Wellingborough By-election

Wellingborough By-election

Labour 1/5 Conservatives 10/3

