Rishi Sunak’s Tories were on course for heavy losses in the Prime Minister’s first electoral test as Labour and the Liberal Democrats both made gains in elections across England.

The contests were the first to be fought under new rules requiring voters to carry photographic ID, and the elections watchdog said “regrettably” some people were turned away from polling stations as a result.

Labour gained control of Plymouth, where the Tories had run a minority administration – a result branded “terrible” by Government minister and local MP Johnny Mercer – then did the same in Stoke-on-Trent, another general election battleground.

In Hertsmere, where Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden is MP, the Tories lost control of the council, with 13 councillors voted out while Labour gained seven and the Lib Dems six.

Tamworth, Brentford, North West Leicestershire and East Lindsey also fell from Tory administrations to no overall control.

Labour GAIN Plymouth 🌹 pic.twitter.com/dMlr8OulWr — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) May 5, 2023

Labour replaced the Tories as the largest party in Hartlepool and Worcester.

The Liberal Democrats appeared confident in Windsor and Maidenhead, which would be a shock defeat for the Tories.

Senior Conservatives have sought to present the setbacks as a mid-term “blip”, but with the prospect of a general election in 2024 there will be concerns that they have suffered losses in the north, south and the Midlands.

They have sought to manage expectations by pointing to forecasts which suggest they could lose more than 1,000 seats if things go badly.

The Tories will seek to portray any defeat below that scale as better than expected – although the loss of hundreds of councillors will not help morale within the Conservative ranks.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said the party had experienced a “bit of a blip” following the turmoil in No 10 which saw Boris Johnson and Liz Truss ousted before Mr Sunak took office.

Results consistent with Labour on cusp of a majority at general election, and Starmer as PM — John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) May 5, 2023

“Who the politicians serve”

He attempted to present the expected losses as mid-term blues for the Tories, telling Sky News: “The British people are a very sensible group of folk and they understand what’s important.

“Occasionally they like to give political parties a bit of a reminder of who the politicians serve. Certainly when you get into being mid-term in a government you get quite a bit of that.”

Veterans Minister Mr Mercer told the BBC the Plymouth result was due to local factors and insisted that the Prime Minister was “the sort of strong leader this country needs at this time”.

The council’s decision to fell dozens of trees in the city centre contributed to the loss of Tory support.

Mr Mercer said: “I think, locally, it has been very difficult. The Conservative Group here has been through a very difficult time. We have seen that reflected on the doors, in the campaign and we have seen that reflected in the results tonight but you know, we take it on the chin.”

In Tamworth – the seat of scandal-hit former Tory whip Chris Pincher – Labour made seven gains, pushing it from Conservative into no overall control.

Local election results so far

But in Hull, Labour’s attempts to regain the council from the Liberal Democrats failed, with Sir Ed Davey’s party tightening its grip on the authority.

With full results from 45 out of the 230 councils where elections were being held:

– The Tories lost control of five councils and suffered a net loss of 102 councillors.

– Labour had gained control of one council and put on 84 councillors.

– The Liberal Democrats had a net gain of 30 councillors.

– Labour’s Chris Cooke won the battle to become mayor of Middlesbrough, defeating the independent incumbent Andy Preston with a swing of almost 20%, a result the party said was “beyond our expectations” and “exactly the kind of progress we needed to make in Teesside”.

Labour claimed that, based on the aggregate vote, the party would have won the Westminster constituencies of Hartlepool, Stevenage, Dudley South, Ipswich, West Bromwich East, Great Grimsby and Aldershot, which has been held by the Tories since its creation as a seat in 1918.

A Labour source said: “Tory MPs will be very worried. This is supposed to be Rishi Sunak’s political honeymoon, but on these results they would have lost a bunch of seats — including one they’ve held for over 100 years.”

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “I have knocked on countless doors in recent weeks and heard real anger and frustration from voters who are sick and tired of being taken for granted by this Conservative government.”

Related: New ‘youth tracker’ poll shows overwhelming support for rejoining the EU