A new poll has shown an overwhelming amount of support among young Brits for rejoining the European Union.

ITV’s new ‘youth tracker’ poll showed 86 per cent of young people aged 18-25 would rejoin the EU if there was another referendum, versus just 14 per cent who would vote to stay out.

The category is significant because the majority of 18-25 year-olds would not have been eligible to vote in the Brexit referendum in 2016.

The results echo a prediction made by former prime minister Sir John Major, who said the ‘young will win’ and form a new alliance with the EU in the future.

Speaking at the One Young World global forum for young leaders, Sir John said: “Young people have been let down, they overwhelmingly wished to remain in the EU, whereas many of their elders did not.

“I have been a critic of Brexit, and I remain so. I think it’s bad for the UK, bad for the EU and bad for Europe, and a colossal mistake. Other than that, I have no complaints about it.”

He added: “Young people prefer cooperation to separation.

“Even the most powerful nations in the world require allies.

“In the end, the young are going to win because they will be here and the elderly won’t.

“One day, I confidently predict, the young ones will reenter the EU or form a new alliance with them.

“Who knows what lies ahead, but it certainly won’t be conventional and it certainly won’t be dull.”

Reacting to the ITV poll, Dr Mike Galsworthy, the new chair of the European Movement, tweeted:

“If you’re looking at this – and wondering what to *DO* to help our next generation get back into the EU and restore their rights & opportunities… …then the answer is simple: JOIN THE EUROPEAN MOVEMENT. Because this is exactly what we’re about.”

