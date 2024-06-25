The Conservative party has instructed lawyers to suppress documents that show the impact of a cut to Universal Credit ahead of the General Election, according to reports.

Last month, the Information Commissioners’ Office (ICO) ruled that the Treasury must publish analysis of a scrapped Covid-era top-up in benefits.

Rishi Sunak had been warned by charities and campaigners not to scrap the £20-per-week uplift to UC during his time as chancellor, with footballer Marcus Rashford among those pleading to keep the “vital support”.

But Sunak ignored warnings and cancelled the Universal Credit top-up in October 2021.

At the time it was reported one Whitehall official claimed an internal government analysis showed cutting the support would be “catastrophic”, with appeals made to make the information public.

But the Tories have instructed the Government Legal Department to appeal the ICO ruling at a tribunal in a bid to delay any publication until after the country heads to the polls on July 4.

Critics described the move as “shocking”, saying it “stinks of a cover up”.

A Labour spokeswoman said: “Rishi Sunak will do anything to save his own skin and dodge accountability. This lack of transparency leaves voters in the dark.

“It is more of the same from the Tories. Labour opposed removing the uplift to universal credit at the time. It is wrong for government to use legal tricks to delay the publication of information in the public interest. It’s time to turn a page on this chaos and dishonesty and deliver the change this country needs. It’s time for a Labour government.”

