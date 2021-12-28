The Conservative Party could lose all six of their Scottish seats in the next general election leaving them with no presence in the country, new polling suggests.

A survey by Opinium shows the party will be overtaken by Labour as the second-biggest party by vote share on current trends.

In a massive blow to Boris Johnson ’s credibility, just 18 per cent said they trusted the Prime Minister, with 77 per cent believing he lied over Covid-19 rule breaking.

Nicola Sturgeon remains by far the most trusted leader in Scotland, with 53 per cent saying that they trust her, compared with Sir Keir Starmer on 37 per cent.

“Significantly down”

Britain’s most respected pollster Sir John Curtice said: “Based on this poll, the Tories are at risk of losing every single seat they’ve got in Scotland.

“They are significantly down on where they were at the last general election in 2019 and on that kind of movement, if it happened in every constituency, they would lose every seat.

“The 17 per cent share for Westminster voting intention is the lowest in any Scottish poll since September 2015.

“It just underlines how disastrous Partygate has been.”

Partygate

Johnson has refused to accept that a string of gatherings that took place at No10 during lockdown were “parties”, but some 79 per cent of those polled said they believe a party took place.

Curtice, a professor of politics at Strathclyde University, added: “What this poll suggests is that even among people who voted for the Tories in 2019, a majority think that there was a party.

“And you’ve got 50 per cent of them saying Boris isn’t telling the truth. It’s pretty clear now Partygate is a bit of a disaster.”

Opinium surveyed 1328 Scottish adults between December 15 and December 22 for the Sunday Mail.

The results suggest that in a Westminster election the SNP would have 56 Scottish seats and 48 per cent of the vote, the Lib Dems two seats and seven per cent, Labour one seat and 22 per cent and the Conservatives 17 per cent of the vote and no seats.

Fallen behind Labour

Chris Curtis, head of political polling at Opinium, said: “Just like we have seen across the rest of the UK, the Tories have been badly damaged by the accusations of Downing Street parties.

“Our poll clearly shows how Scots do not believe the Prime Minister’s version of events and seem to be saying that they are less likely to vote Conservative as a consequence.

“Polls can go up and down and Boris Johnson has bounced back before. But the Scottish Tory MPs probably aren’t going to be happy with the fact that the party has fallen back behind Labour.”

