Tommy Robinson has been accused of begging for donations after he fled the country following police making arrest enquiries following a man being knocked unconscious at St Pancras International Station.

Now, according to Rebel News, a fundraiser has been established in a bid for donations.

The far-right activist is allegedly seen alongside a victim on the floor in a social media video. It has been reported that paramedics gave the man CPR before being driven to hospital.

The website claims: “I’ve spoken with Tommy and with Tommy’s criminal lawyers and I’ve offered to crowdfund this latest legal battle — which is nothing more and nothing less than self-defence against a London hoodlum. I don’t have an estimate of how much this is going to cost — I guess it depends on how badly the government wants to go after Tommy.

“He was the victim of the crime here, in Sadiq Khan’s dangerous city. Unlike 940,000 other Londoners, he managed to save himself. Now it’s up to you and me to save him from the UK’s two-tier justice system. Help me pay for Tommy’s lawyers at www.SaveTommy.com. I’ll keep you posted on this one.

“I’ve travelled with Tommy around the UK before. 90% of people he meets want a selfie. But once in a while some thug thinks he’ll take a crack at Tommy. That’s what happened here — and luckily, Tommy was able to defend himself. When police review the surveillance video, they’ll see that it was self-defence.

“But I fear that they’ll prosecute Tommy no matter what, just to keep him on the back foot, keep him in jeopardy, and keep burning up his time and money. Let’s at least help Tommy by covering his criminal lawyers — please chip in to his legal crowdfund below.”

In an update, British Transport Police said: “Following a report of an assault at St Pancras station last night (July 28), officers have confirmed that the suspect, a 42-year-old man from Bedfordshire, boarded a flight out of the country in the early hours of this morning.

“Detectives are continuing to work closely to progress the investigation and bring him into custody for questioning.”