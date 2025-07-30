The Trump administration has faced backlash for using a popular TikTok meme to push its anti-immigration message.

The video featured individuals in restraints being led onto planes, suggesting they were being deported from the U.S. It was paired with the upbeat music from a 2022 Jet2 commercial, in which voice actor Zoe Lister enthusiastically declares, “Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday,” over Jess Glynne’s song “Hold My Hand.”

Recently, this particular audio has become a viral trend, often used sarcastically on social media to showcase travel mishaps or failed vacations.

However, the administration’s decision to use the cheerful clip for a deportation video was quickly met with criticism.

The caption on the post read: “When ICE gives you a one-way Jet2 holiday for deportation. Nothing beats it!”