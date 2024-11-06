Comedian JL Cauvin has delivered one of the best analyses of the US election so far.

The viral funnyman took to social media after Donald Trump declared victory in the US election after securing 265 electoral votes.

The former president secured the key battleground states of North Carolina and Georgia before picking up the most prized possession of all the swing states – Pennsylvania – which was tipped to be among the closest in the opinion polls.

Speaking to supporters in West Palm Beach, Florida, he hailed the result as a “magnificent victory for the American people which will allow us to make America great again.”

Responding to Trump’s victory, JL Cauvin took to social media with a blistering response.

“America is about to reelect the worst person who has ever held the office of the presidency and one of the worst people we’ve ever produced”, he said, adding that he had managed to “brainwash” voters over issues such as the economy and immigration.

Watch the clip in full below:

the best analysis so far! https://t.co/Dcq15pEsXg — Simon Schama (@simon_schama) November 6, 2024

