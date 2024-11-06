Benjamin Netanyahu has congratulated Donald Trump on winning the US election in what he termed “history’s greatest comeback”.

The Israeli leader took to social media to share his support for the next US president, calling it a “huge victory” and signing off the post “In true friendship”.

Trump was angered by Netanyahu in 2020 after he was one of the first people to congratulate Joe Biden on winning the election.

Accusing the Israeli leader of dishonesty, he said: “The first person that congratulated [Biden] was Bibi Netanyahu, the man that I did more for than any other person I dealt with.

“Bibi could have stayed quiet. He has made a terrible mistake.”

Trump also levelled criticism at Netanyahu for failing to stand with the US as it prepared to strike a top Iranian general.

“Israel was going to do this with us, and it was being planned and working on it for months,” Trump said in remarks at his Mar-a-Lago club.

“We had everything all set to go, and the night before it happened, I got a call that Israel will not be participating in this attack.

“I’ll never forget that Bibi Netanyahu let us down. That was a very terrible thing,” Trump said. “And then Bibi tried to take credit for it. That didn’t make me feel too good.”

Dear Donald and Melania Trump,



Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback!



Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.



This is a huge victory!



In true friendship,… pic.twitter.com/B54NSo2BMA — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 6, 2024

