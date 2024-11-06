Donald Trump has declared victory in the US election after securing 265 electoral votes.

The former president looks set to return to the White House in what marks a remarkable comeback from the brink.

Four years ago, the Trump team was reduced to holding press conferences outside an obscure Pennsylvanian landscaping company.

Today, he is on track to become the president once again after winning the battleground states of North Carolina and Georgia.

He also picked up the most prized possession of all the swing states – Pennsylvania – which was tipped to be among the closest in the opinion polls.

Speaking to supporters in West Palm Beach, Florida, he described the result as a “magnificent victory for the American people which will allow us to make America great again.”

Trump is also expected to win the popular vote for the first time since George W Bush and managed to secure the Senate, giving him a tremendous amount of power.

