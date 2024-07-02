Times Radio has broadcast the opinions of the people still voting Conservatives on Thursday, finding that most of them are backing Rishi Sunak in order to “play it safe”.

Britain heads to the polls on Thursday with a Labour landslide on the cards.

The threat of Reform UK in many key areas and a resurgent Liberal Democrats in Blue Wall seats threaten to make it a historic rout.

But Sunak has confirmed that he has “absolutely not” given up hope of winning the General Election despite acknowledging voters’ “frustration” with his record in No 10.

The Prime Minister warned that a vote for Labour would strengthen Vladimir Putin and see the UK becoming the “soft touch of Europe” for migrants.

“I’m fighting hard for every vote”, he added. “I don’t take a single place or person for granted, but I don’t want Britain to sleepwalk into the danger of what an unchecked Labour government with a supermajority would mean.”

Times Radio has managed to track down a number of people still willing to back the Conservatives at the next election, and there’s an interesting array of reasons as to why.

Posting on social media, Jemma Forte advised people to “only watch if their blood pressure can cope”.

And it’s not hard to see why!

*bites fist



Only watch if blood pressure can cope



Here come the ‘undecideds’ who’ll probably play it ‘safe’ 😳 and vote Conservative



pic.twitter.com/jl0QIxJj7E — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) July 2, 2024

