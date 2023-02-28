Downing Street has been forced to stress that Rishi Sunak’s hailing of Northern Ireland’s access to both EU and British markets should not be seen as an endorsement of single market benefits for the whole of the UK.

During a visit to a Coca-Cola factory in County Antrim to promote his Windsor Framework, the Prime Minister said the deal would create “the world’s most exciting economic zone”.

“If we get this right, if we get this framework implemented, if we get the Executive back up and running here, Northern Ireland is in the unbelievably special position – unique position in the entire world, European continent – in having privileged access, not just to the UK home market, which is enormous, but also the European Union single market.

“Nobody else has that. No-one. Only you guys: only here, and that is the prize.”

Critics online were swift to point out that the entire UK had full access to the EU’s single market before Brexit.

Peter Stefanovic tweeted: “Access to the EU single market & GB market will make Northern Ireland the “the worlds most exciting economic zone” announces Rishi Sunak proudly.

“Imagine the shock when he remembers he’s just dragged the rest of the UK out of it..”

Access to the EU single market & GB market will make Northern Ireland the "the worlds most exciting economic zone" announces Rishi Sunak proudly



Imagine the shock when he remembers he’s just dragged the rest of the UK out of it..

pic.twitter.com/NdUogDTqzq — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) February 28, 2023

Stella Creasy, chairwoman of the Labour Movement for Europe, said: “The Prime Minister is boasting about the benefits of the single market and customs union for businesses in Northern Ireland, whilst denying those same benefits to businesses struggling in the rest of the UK with our current economic crisis.”

The Walthamstow MP said “we do need to remind those who brag about Brexit” of the “real cost to our economy and our country it has created”.

The prime minister boasted to businesses in Northern Ireland today of the benefits of being in the single market and customs Union.



Share if you agree we should ensure every business in the UK can benefit from a close trading relationship our neighbours in the European Union. pic.twitter.com/VZAHq6da8z — stellacreasy (@stellacreasy) February 28, 2023

Reaction elsewhere was pretty ferocious too.

Here’s a round-up of what people had to say:

“It does your head in,” @jonsopel says, “when you’ve heard all the arguments about why we needed to leave the Single Market, why there had to be a Hard Brexit, to have the PM say: You lucky, lucky people! You are in the Single Market!” ~AA @TheNewsAgents pic.twitter.com/cndttobJZg — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) February 28, 2023

Absolutely F*****G INCREDIBLE!



Rishi Sunak just spent 2 minutes boasting about how Northern Ireland is the "most exciting exciting investment zone on the planet" because it has full access to the UK and EU market…



You know… like we did before Brexit!#WindsorFramework pic.twitter.com/e2dE7t1R9D — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) February 28, 2023

Rishi Sunak in genius mode… explaining why having full access to UK home market and EU Single Market is so prized by investors.



Could even explain why UK’s massive internal investment dropped when Brexit pulled England, Scotland and Wales out of exactly that enviable position. pic.twitter.com/jqWcqgqPbl — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) February 28, 2023

Left: Sunak says he was proud to vote for Brexit, taking the UK out of the EU



Right: Sunak explains why Brexit is bad for NI, and why they can stay within the EU Single Market pic.twitter.com/w79Kwvm6QO — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 28, 2023

Related: Elevenses: Rishi’s Finest Hour