Kaleb from Clarkson’s Farm has announced a spin-off show which will be coming to Prime Video.

Kaleb Cooper has starred on Clarkson’s Farm since its beginning in 2021 and quickly became a popular figure from the very first episode.

The young farmer fulfils the role as Clarkson’s farm manager on the show as well as being a fountain of knowledge to help his boss not burn down the farm.

At just 26-years-old, Kaleb has become the poster boy for farming and notably among the younger generation of farmers.

Now, it has been announced that he will be bringing his knowledge and skills to Prime Video in his show.

Over the past year, Kaleb has embarked on a tour of the nation to tell the country all about his industry and continue the good work Clarkson’s Farm is doing in raising awareness for farmers.

As part of this tour, his final show has been recorded and will be added to Prime Video on 29 November and has been dubbed The World According to Kaleb.

The particular show in question was filmed at the Cheltenham Everyman Theatre, giving fans a front-row seat experience.

Speaking about the experience, Kaleb said: “I feel so lucky to have gone on a brilliant theatre tour – and the first farmer to be able to say that.

“I met some amazing people and had such a laugh with everyone who came along.”

He added: “Now being able to share this with people watching Prime Video means farming will be on an even bigger stage.

“I’m really looking forward to bringing all the farming fun and highlighting important issues affecting the agricultural industry to people at home.”

Since January, Kaleb has performed his stand-up show 37 times with every show selling out, cementing the farmer as one of the country’s most popular current figures.

