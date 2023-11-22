It has been an eventful few weeks in British politics, what with a former prime minister being shuffled in as foreign secretary via the House of Lords and the home secretary receiving her marching orders after inciting violence on the streets of London.

Add to that some eye-opening revelations from the Covid inquiry, rulings from the Supreme Court and general rumblings around a possible election and we can think of no better time to launch a new weekly Politics Pub Quiz which pits your knowledge against 25 questions across five categories.

This week we’ll take a dive into politicians’ names before looking at the appointment of Lord Cameron into one of the Great Offices of State.

It would be remiss of us not to touch on Nigel Farage’s wallet-busting trip to the jungle, where despite being one of the most (if not the) most expensive celebrities to embark on the journey, he has been unable to stop a flood of viewers turning off their box at the mere sight of the former UKIPer.

And after Joanna Scanlan’s comments about the death of satire (and, regrettably, The Thick Of It) we couldn’t help but chuck in a few Malcolm Tucker-inspired questions too.

Here it is. Let us know how you get on!

