The Labour Party has said a senior Tory MP described Stockton North as a “s***hole” after the local MP asked a question about poverty levels in the area during Prime Minister’s Questions.

A murmuring from the front benches was detected after Alex Cunningham challenged the prime minister on child poverty in his constituency ahead of the autumn statement.

According to Cunningham, 34 per cent of children in his Stockton North constituency are living in poverty, a number which would shame most rational politicians in the sixth wealthiest nation in the world.

But instead, it was met by a foul-mouthed expletive from what the Labour Party has described as a “senior Tory MP”.