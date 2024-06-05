Conservative claims that a Labour government would hike taxes by £2,000 have been torn apart following the first leader’s debate of the General Election.

In his opening pitch to voters on ITV, prime minister Rishi Sunak sought to draw dividing lines with his rival as he claimed Sir Keir would “raid” pension pots and raise taxes on families.

Sunak said Sir Keir would “reverse all of the changes I’ve made” which would “cost everyone and you thousands of pounds”, seemingly ignoring the fact that taxes currently stand at the highest level since 1948.

The Labour leader hit back saying “this £2,000 he keeps saying it’s going to cost is absolute garbage.”

Sir Keir said: “This election is all about a choice. More of the chaos and division we’ve seen for the last 14 years or turning the page and rebuilding with Labour.

“I have ambition for our country. I have a practical plan to deliver it.”

The £38 billion/ £2,000 tax attack has also been rubbished by commentators following the debate, with people pointing out that the chief Treasury civil servant wrote to Labour two days ago saying the figure “should not be presented as having been produced by the civil service”

The chief Treasury civil servant wrote to Labour two days ago saying that the £38 billion/£2,000 tax attack “should not be presented as having been produced by the civil service”



He said he had reminded ministers of this pic.twitter.com/s00XBfbvAj — Henry Zeffman (@hzeffman) June 5, 2024

Jess Phillips dubbed Sunak a “pound shop Johnson” over the tax claims, while ITV’s Paul Brand suggested the figure could be the new £350 million per week banded around during the Brexit referendum.

Need a format for debate where blatant lies are challenged. It was so dreadful to see the Prime Minister just lie over and over again. He's just a pound shop Johnson. — Jess Phillips (@jessphillips) June 5, 2024

The £2000 tax claim is the new £350 million pounds per week.



The figure is deeply dubious, but it forces a debate on the numbers and therefore centres the discussion on exactly what the Conservatives want.



A big red herring… almost literally. pic.twitter.com/g2PmBVacZp — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) June 5, 2024

Nick Elderly and Victoria Derbyshire both debunked the £2,000 claim on the BBC, while even the Daily Mail’s Dan Hodges said he wasn’t buying it.

Victoria Derbyshire pulls apart Sunak’s claim that a Labour govt will raise taxes by £2000



“I’m going to pull you up on that Claire Coutinho. The calculations are made by Tory SpAds, they’re political appointees & that is misleading to voters and very disrespectful”#newsnight pic.twitter.com/IhaG3qOWZP — David (@Zero_4) June 4, 2024

For the sake of accuracy, it's worth pointing out the £2,000 figure is a complete invention btw. And everyone knows it's an invention. — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) June 5, 2024

